Williams Industrial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $815,000.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $79.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.9 million.

Williams Industrial Services expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $325 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLMS

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

