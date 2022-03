Shelstad averaged 27 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 5.5 assists per game.Nobody did it better. In Oregon high school basketball for the recently completed 2021-22 season, nobody did it better than West Linn's Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad, a 6-foot point guard for the Lions boys team, proved it in the regular season when he was named Player of the Year for the Three Rivers League. He proved it again in the playoffs when he led the Lions to third place in the Class 6A state tournament and won a berth on the all-tournament first team. He led the 6A tournament...

