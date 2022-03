Another trip to the Copperhead Course and we’re checking in on the Valspar Championship payout for 2022 to see how much players get from the purse. After a wild week at THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Tour stayed in Florida for the next week as they headed to the vaunted Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship with an impressive field that played out at the top of the leaderboard.

GOLF ・ 7 HOURS AGO