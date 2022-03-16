Disney+'s "Ironheart" Stars a New MCU Woman Who's Kicking Ass

Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84.
Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said.More from The Hollywood ReporterFarrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Paul Casella Jr., Groundbreaking Transportation Coordinator in Hollywood, Dies at 86Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror...
