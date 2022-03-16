ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney+'s "Ironheart" Stars a New MCU Woman Who's Kicking Ass

By Michele Mendez
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dominique Thorne is set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in November 2022. She'll portray a brilliant teenage inventor named Riri...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Gerard Butler's Most Raved-About Movie Is Leaving Netflix in March

One of Gerard Butler's most iconic movies is leaving Netflix at the end of this month – the historical action drama 300. Butler starred as Leonidas, the King of Sparta in this adaptation of the 1998 comic book series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. If you want to experience the grueling slow-motion battles again, you have until March 31, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Iron Man Tony Stark#Disney Series
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
CharlotteObserver.com

Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here’s When)

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report owns a world-class lineup of intellectual property that no other company can even sort of come close to. Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report, which competes with Disney in films, theme parks, and television may be in second but it's a vast difference. This isn't Coke and Pepsi, it's Coke compared to RC Cola.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ladd Jr., ‘Star Wars’ Savior and Oscar Winner for ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84. Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said.More from The Hollywood ReporterFarrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Paul Casella Jr., Groundbreaking Transportation Coordinator in Hollywood, Dies at 86Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Clint Eastwood Advised His Son, Scott Eastwood to Decline The Suicide Squad Sequel

Scott Eastwood's Suicide Squad character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards, could have been in The Suicide Squad, if not for some advice from Eastwood's father, he said in a new interview. When Warner Bros. invited Eastwood, whose father is Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, to join the cast of James Gunn's sequel to David Ayer's 2016 supervillain team-up, he wasn't sure what to do. So he called his dad, got a little clarity, and ultimately bowed out. And let's be honest: that decision almost certainly saved Lt. Edwards's life, considering what happened to most of the returning characters in The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘Beetlejuice 2’ movie; ‘New Girl’ actor dies; ‘1883’ ends, more ‘Yellowstone’: Buzz

It’s showtime! Slashfilm reports Brad Pitt’s Plan B company is set to produce “Beetlejuice 2″ with original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles in the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, though it’s unclear if a script, director or any other cast members are formally attached. Burton previously tried to make “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” in the ‘90s and another sequel in recent years with Seth Grahame-Smith, but never made it happen. Meanwhile, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not expected to have roles, especially as Baldwin continues to face fallout over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western “Rust.”
MOVIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy