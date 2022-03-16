ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indian shares rise on gains in bank, auto stocks; Fed meeting eyed

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08N7bF_0ehFGX1M00

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Gains in bank and auto stocks helped Indian shares close higher on Wednesday, with investors keeping a watch on Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 1.87% at 16,975.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 1.86% higher at 56,816.65 points.

Both indexes opened higher after losing more than 1% in the previous session and kept the momentum through the day to close at their highest levels in three weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will close the door on its ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy and step up the fight against stubbornly high inflation with the first in what is likely to be a series of interest rate hikes this year. read more

Domestic investors will keep a close watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance and its implication for emerging markets.

The Indian rupee firmed on Wednesday, tracking gains in emerging market assets on the back of weak global crude oil prices.

The partially convertible rupee strengthened to as much as 76.2350 against the dollar.

Mumbai markets were also helped by world stocks, which recovered on Wednesday as markets watched for signs of progress in the Russian-Ukraine peace talks.

In India trading, the Nifty Auto Index (.NIFTYAUTO) gained 2.2%, closing higher for a third straight session. The Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) was up 2.1% at close.

All other major sub-indexes ended in positive territory, with the Nifty energy index (.NIFTYENR) and the Nifty Metal Index (.NIFTYMET) rising 1.79% and 2.63%, respectively, tracking a surge in commodity prices.

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications (PAYT.NS) snapped a three-day losing streak to close 7.2% higher. The digital payments company had slumped to a record low on Tuesday as regulatory scrutiny on the firm tightened.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 25,784.71. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9% to 7,160.00. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,641.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 18,807.58. while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,050.59.
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as tech, consumer discretionary stocks gain

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) March 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as technology and consumer discretionary stocks advanced, but weakness in commodity-linked shares capped the gains. At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.18 points, or...
STOCKS
WGAU

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Reserve Bank Of India#U S Federal Reserve#Indian#Fed#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#Nsei#S P Bse Sensex#Bsesn#Russian#Nifty Bank
Reuters

Australian shares rise on energy, tech boost; NZ ekes out gains

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks on surging oil prices and strong gains in the tech sector, even as the global sentiment remained weak amid a Russian oil imports ban announced by the United States. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 0.2%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

BENGALURU, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, with aviation stocks leading the pack after the government lifted pandemic-related restrictions on international flights. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29% at 16,060.55, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% to 53,570.38,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Indian shares rise on metals boost, state polls

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, led by metals and consumer goods stocks, as the prospect of talks between Russia and Ukraine and state election results favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lifted investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

China shares rise on policy easing hopes, developers lead gains

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher for a third consecutive session on Friday, reversing earlier losses, after a flurry of assurances this week by top policymakers pledging more support for the struggling economy. The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.12% at 3,251.07 points, while the blue-chip CSI300...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). Data on retail sales, import and export prices will be released at...
STOCKS
Forbes

Signature Bank Stock Gained 4.3% Last Week, What To Expect?

Signature Bank stock (NASDAQ: SBNY) has gained 4.3% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.6%). However, the trend observed over the last ten days (down 16% vs 4.5%) and one month (down 16% vs 7.2%) was quite the opposite. The current stock market volatility could be partly attributed to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and partly due to the record-high inflation figures in the U.S.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Deutsche Bank Are Rising Today

Deutsche Bank joins a growing list of large banks planning to exit the country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fulgent Genetics stock gains on $250M share buyback program

The program will be funded using Fulgent's working capital. The genetic testing company had ~30.3M shares of common stock outstanding as of Mar. 07, 2022. Hopefully gets some shorts to cover. x. |. @TMT Investor Not to mention if you hold cash too long it's practically burning a hole in...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Krispy Kreme stock gains; CEO buys shares worth ~$270K

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock climbed 5.5% after the doughnut and coffee chain disclosed that CEO Michael Tattersfield bought 19.5K shares at $13.85-13.95 worth ~$270K. Tattersfield now holds ~2.7M shares in the company. DNUT's ownership structure:
ECONOMY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks rise, oil volatile, Fed hikes rates: LIVE UPDATES

Coverage for this event has ended. U.S. stocks added onto gains late in the session after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 as Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the need to bring down inflation. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Breaking News. Fed chair Powell...
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi Aramco sees healthy demand growth as spare capacity shrinks

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that global oil demand was seeing healthy growth as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while tight global spare capacity was declining. “Global spare capacity is around 2 million barrels per day, which is not significant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy