Tennessee Titans plan to release WR Julio Jones after just one season

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAe4A_0ehFFDeH00
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Julio Jones may be on the move after just one season in Nashville, as the future Hall of Fame wide receiver will be released by the Tennessee Titans, according to a report Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Jones gave the Crimson Tide three solid seasons as a wide receiver in Tuscaloosa, amassing 2,653 total yards and 15 touchdowns in his college career at Alabama.

For 10 years, Jones spent his NFL career in Atlanta, playing for the Falcons of the NFC South, before being traded in 2021 to the Titans in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During the 2021 NFL season, Jones caught just 31 passes for a grand total of 431 yards and just a single touchdown. He was expected to help lead Tennessee in a deep playoff run. However, it just never came to fruition following his jersey exchange.

Russini joined Schefter in taking to Twitter to announce the move.

The All-Decade wideout isn’t entering first-time free agency with a whole lot of momentum, unfortunately. He ripped off a record-setting stretch from 2014-19, surpassing 1,390 yards in each season and making six straight Pro Bowls. But injury absences began to pile up in 2020. That proved to be a bad sign for the Titans, who could only get 10 games out of the high-level trade acquisition.

Roll Tide Wire will keep you updated on Jones’ situation as it progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

