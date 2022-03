MUNA - "Anything But Me" MUNA really understand the art of an opening lyric. On “Number One Fan,” they hit you square in the jaw with “So I heard the bad news/ Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die alone.” And on “Anything But Me,” they’ve totally outdone themselves. “You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse/ I think that my horse is regular-sized/ Did you ever think maybe/ You’re on a pony/ Going in circles on a carousel ride?” Is there anything more attention-grabbing and/or wildly relatable than that? I also didn’t think they could so quickly level up from last year’s superb, make-out-ready collab with Phoebe Bridgers, but “Anything But Me” piles on attractions like an indie-pop amusement park: punchy percussion, crisp harmonies, lyrics about setting yourself free from a relationship that doesn’t serve — and even a TikTok-friendly line dance. —Rachel.

