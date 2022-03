The Bruins are preparing to face their rival Monday night when they travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens, but Boston still might be without its captain. Patrice Bergeron has missed the last two games due to an infection in his arm. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said the captain would miss at least two games, and the second came Friday night in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO