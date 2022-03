One of the things that I've had to fight my radio station bosses about for the better part of 40 years of doing this is playing requests. When I started in radio, my program director was my dad. And one of the first things he taught me about the business was to play requests. He told me that if someone took time to find a phone and call the radio station, then the least we could do is play their song. Simple theory. And one I've always agreed with.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO