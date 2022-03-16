ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlee Matlin on rise of Deaf actors, ‘CODA,’ her longtime activism

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlee Matlin has been one of the only Deaf actors consistently working in Hollywood. She says the industry is doing better in portraying the Deaf community, and wants interpreters to be shown during the whole duration...

www.kcrw.com

The Press

Marlee Matlin pays tribute to William Hurt

Marlee Matlin has “fond memories” of William Hurt. The 'CODA' actress' former partner - who she previously accused of being abusive during their two-year relationship - passed away on Sunday (13.03.22) and despite their personal issues, the 57-year-old actress focused on the career of her 'Children of a Lesser God' co-star when asked about his death.
Dolly Parton
Marlee Matlin
Popculture

Lev Mailer, Longtime TV Actor, Dead at 88

Actor and labor organizer Lev Mailer passed away last month at the age of 88. Mailer's wife Paul told reporters from Deadline that Mailer died of a bacterial infection on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, many admiring colleagues and even more fans.
KTVB

Marlee Matlin Looks Back on Her Historic Oscar Win at the 2022 Nominees Luncheon (Exclusive)

The 2022 Academy Award nominees were honored at the annual Oscars luncheon on Monday, which celebrated the biggest names in this year's most-celebrated films. That meant stars like Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper brushing elbows on the red carpet, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz enjoying a day date to celebrate their respective nominations, and plenty more star-studded moments.
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
International Business Times

Marlee Matlin Credits 'Mentor' Whoopi Goldberg For Inspiring Her: 'She Set An Example'

Marlee Matlin is paying tribute to the stars who have helped define her acting career. The 56-year-old actress — who became the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award after taking home the best actress trophy in 1986 for her debut film performance in "Children of a Lesser God" — attended the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards Saturday where she opened up to People about two of her mentors, Whoopi Goldberg and Henry Winkler.
UPI News

Emilio Delgado, longtime 'Sesame Street' actor, dies at 81

March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Emilio Delgado, best known for his role as "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street, has died. He was 81. Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, said in a statement on Twitter that Delgado died Thursday in New York City. His wife, Carole, said the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that Delgado had been battling since December 2020.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Makes History as First Deaf Actor to Win Spirit Award

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday. The actor won the best supporting male award for his role in CODA, in which he plays deaf fisherman Frank Rossi.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpirit Awards: 9 Things the TV Cameras MissedSpirit Awards Snubs: 'The Novice,' 'Wild Indian' Shut OutSpirit Awards: 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Reservation Dogs' Win Big as Ukraine Fuels Onstage Remarks After thanking the audience, Kotsur said he was touched to be in the same room as so many other artists. “The difference between Gloucester, Massachusetts, and here in Santa Monica...
The Hollywood Reporter

Was the BAFTA Weekend Behind a Spike in Industry COVID Cases?

As Oscar week kicks off, alongside the seemingly now two-horse best-picture race between The Power of the Dog and CODA, one of the biggest talking points is how an apparent COVID-19 outbreak during BAFTA weekend may impact proceedings. At the Producers Guild of America nominees breakfast on Saturday, much of the buzz was dedicated to a reported spike in London.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeta, Series Mania Launch Film-to-Series Grant for FilmmakersHulu Takes Hugo Weaving Drama 'Love Me' for U.S.'Money Heist' Creator Alex Pina Extends Netflix Deal, Greenlights Pandemic Series (Exclusive) One source tells THR that the BAFTA weekend cluster has spooked some...
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Marlee Matlin Made Oscar History 35 Years Before ‘CODA’

Marlee Matlin was just 21 when she earned an Academy Award for starring opposite William Hurt in the 1986 drama Children of a Lesser God, becoming the first deaf person to win an Oscar and the youngest best actress recipient. Marking her feature debut, the film focused on the relationship between a hearing speech teacher (Hurt) at a school for deaf children and a deaf custodian (Matlin) working there. For Matlin, the Oscar win was the culmination of a lifelong dream that began at age 8 when she started appearing in children’s theater productions for the International Center on Deafness and...
