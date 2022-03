An exhibition of what is perhaps the most L.A. shit that has ever happened took place yesterday at the intersection of Alameda and Commercial Streets in downtown Los Angeles. Tehachapi resident Melanie Cordoba and friends brought a grupo norteño, lowriders, and a taquero to celebrate the birthday of her in-law who is currently doing time in the Metropolitan Detention Center. The man goes by “Wizard,” according to Cordoba, which explains the cartoon of a wizard figure on the backdrop behind the band, complete with a generator-powered P.A. system, accordion, and of course a tuba. The band’s frontman was local singer Caesar Aguirre.

6 DAYS AGO