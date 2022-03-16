ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It appears the Bills are bringing back DT Jordan Phillips

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Well that didn’t take long for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, as it appears the former Buffalo Bills player is back.

Only moments after the Arizona Cardinals announced that the team had released Phillips, he took to his own Instagram page to make an announcement.

In a post, Phillips wrote “the heart wants what the heart wants #letsgbuffalo.” It was also a picture of Phillips with the Bills:

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on Phillips. The team has yet to announce a transaction, but it appears Phillips is coming back.

Phillips, 29, was waived by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. The Dolphins had originally selected Phillips in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

His departure from Miami came with some off-field baggage, but that didn’t stop the Bills from claiming him on waivers.

In Buffalo, Phillips started to finally breakout. His 2019 season with the Bills was the best year of his career with 9.5 sacks. Phillips turned that into a big three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals… but things never worked out there leading to his release.

Phillips was derailed by injuries in Arizona, a problem he never really had in Buffalo.

Comments / 2

#Dolphins#American Football#Dt Jordan Phillips#The Arizona Cardinals#Bills Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

