ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Bills not issuing RFA tender to DT Justin Zimmer

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeSa8_0ehF78zk00

The Buffalo Bills had a long list of pending free agents this offseason, but only two of those were restricted free agents.

According to a report earlier this week, one of those in offensive lineman Ryan Bates was tendered at the original round figure of $2.4M. If Bates now signs with another team, Buffalo has an opportunity to match that deal.

A new update says the other, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, was not tendered. Per The Athletic, Zimmer is now an unrestricted free agent after the Bills did not issue an RFA tender on Zimmer:

Zimmer, 29, was used as a rotational piece on Buffalo’s defensive line in 2021.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Bills’ Week 10 meeting due to a knee injury.

The likely reason the Bills did not tender Zimmer is because of that knee injury. Buffalo’s coaching staff has often praised Zimmer though, so it would not be surprising to see Zimmer back in the fold at a lower price point in the future.

In six games last season, Zimmer notched eight tackles, including two for loss, and one sack. Pro Football Focus graded Zimmer an average 63.6 overall mark for his efforts in 2021.

Stay up-to-date with all of the Bills’ movement during the 2022 free agency period with Bills Wire’s full tracker below:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfa#Free Agents#American Football#Dt Justin Zimmer#The Buffalo Bills#Pro Football Focus#Bills Wire
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Another Significant Quarterback Trade Is “Expected”

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland sent three first-round picks and two Day 2 picks to the Texans for the star quarterback. Of course, immediately after the trade, everyone’s attention turn to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears didn’t wait long to find Larry Ogunjobi’s replacement. They signed former Los Angeles Charger defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Bears pivoted real quick from Ogunjobi, who failed a physical and wasn’t signed, to Jones, who’s...
NFL
The Spun

Booger McFarland Thinks Deshaun Watson’s Choice Should Be Easy

Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The Horrible One’ Is Already a Fan-Favorite in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings employ Harrison Smith, Harrison Hand, and signed Harrison Phillips on Monday. And the new guy is horrible. That’s his nickname — Horrible Harry. Seeking to replace Michael Pierce, who was released by the Vikings and subsequently signed by the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota acquired Phillips, a defensive tackle from the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy