Report: Chandler Jones considered Bills before finding deal with Raiders

A hot topic relating to the Buffalo Bills during the early stages of free agency was Chandler Jones.

That has come to an end.

The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is finalizing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

However, a follow-up report says Jones was considering a few other teams. One of those was the Bills.

Along with Buffalo, USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson reports that Jones had considered, to some extent, the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts as well.

In the end, it’s a three-year deal for Jones in Las Vegas.

Jones, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran. He’s familiar to many in Buffalo after he started his career with the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2015.

The Rochester-born defensive end and Syracuse native was a first-round pick of the Pats.

Since 2016, Jones had played for the Arizona Cardinals and continued to put up impressive numbers. All but one of his seasons in Arizona saw him record double-digit sack totals.

The Bills will now have to turn to other options at pass rusher if they still want to add there.

Currently on their roster, Buffalo has several youthful options highlighted by first-round pick Greg Rousseau.

A veteran addition long seemed more likely with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison being pending free agents.

In addition to potentially turning their attention to another free-agent defensive end on the market now that Jones is gone, the Bills could also circle back to Hughes and Addison. As a team, Buffalo had 41 total sacks last season, which was decent, 11th best in the NFL.