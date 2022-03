Phil Davis is in a bit of a purgatory with Bellator MMA at this point in his career. “Mr. Wonderful” remains the clear-cut No. 2 in the promotion at light heavyweight following his unanimous decision triumph against Julius Anglickas in the Bellator 276 co-main event at the Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday. Unfortunately, there appears to be no clear path to the top of the division as long as Vadim Nemkov is champion, due to Davis’ two decision losses to the reigning title holder.

