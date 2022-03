Matisse Thybulle is not only the best wing defender on the Sixers but in the entire league and it’s not particularly close. If anyone deserves Defensive Player of the Year or at least more consideration, it should be Thybulle. At this point, Thybulle is averaging 1.8 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game in only 25.9 minutes per game. He is tied for third in the NBA in terms of steals per game, with only Chris Paul (1.9) and Dejounte Murray (2.1).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO