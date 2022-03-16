McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been outspoken about wanting to avoid a last-ditch spending spree before Opening Day. With shortstop the last position the Yankees could justify splurging on, Steinbrenner’s comments all but ruled out a move for one of Carlos Correa, who has since signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, and Trevor Story.

