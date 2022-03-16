McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been outspoken about wanting to avoid a last-ditch spending spree before Opening Day. With shortstop the last position the Yankees could justify splurging on, Steinbrenner’s comments all but ruled out a move for one of Carlos Correa, who has since signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins, and Trevor Story.
