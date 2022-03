The Steiner Brothers have been rumored for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame, but word now is that Rick Steiner may be the only one going in. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that The Steiner Brothers are rumored to be inducted, but that depends on Scott Steiner. If Scott is not willing to be inducted, WWE will likely just go with Rick, the father of Bron Breakker.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO