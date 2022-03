NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday night after he assaulted a college student and stole her cell phone. According to police, 28-year-old Darius Wade approached a Vanderbilt student in front of Memorial Gymnasium, pulled her to the ground by her hair and took her cell phone. The student is a 21-year-old who suffered abrasions to her knee and elbow in the attack.

