Office of Immigrant Affairs, Nationalities Service Center, and HIAS Pennsylvania invite Philadelphia area employers to participate in the first Annual Newcomer Hiring Month

 14 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — March 2022 is the first Annual Newcomer Hiring Month in Philadelphia, an initiative that seeks to connect newcomer employees with local employers seeking workers. The Office of Immigrant Affairs, Nationalities Service Center, HIAS Pennsylvania are teaming up to invite organizations across the region to enhance their diversity and inclusion efforts by hiring immigrants and refugees.

According to the Pew Charitable Trust, Philadelphia has seen a large increase in the number of immigrants living, working, and raising families in the city over the past several decades. Newcomers bring diverse backgrounds, employment histories, and a strong work ethic to the United States. One of this initiative’s goals is to connect at least 100 newcomers with their first job in the United States, regardless of their country of origin. Also, the Newcomer Hiring Month aims to address employers’ hiring needs, facilitate the connection with the community and help diversify these companies’ workforce by hiring qualified immigrants.

“NSC is proud to partner with the City of Philadelphia and HIAS PA to highlight the formidable skills, determination, and forward orientation that newcomers bring to the process of building new lives in Philadelphia. Seeking, securing, and excelling in their newly launched employment journey is an essential step towards a sustainable and dignified future,” said Margaret O’Sullivan, Executive Director, Nationalities Service Center.

Through Operation Allies Welcome, the Philadelphia area welcomed over 750 Afghan newcomers over the past several months. Many of these newcomers are now seeking employment in our region, and they are part of the group that will be paired with potential employers.

“Our new Afghan neighbors are authorized to work in the United States. Their experiences are varied: the current group of newcomers includes those with experience in administrative and government positions to individuals with experience in food service, security, or other entry-level positions, so if organizations want to help rebuild the lives of new community members, the Newcomer Hiring Month activities will be a great opportunity to get involved in welcoming,” said Amy Eusebio, Director, Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The collaborative effort between local resettlement agencies, the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs, and local employers will enable new arrivals to more efficiently get their first job in the United States. Early access to quality jobs for newcomers is fundamental to their self-sufficiency and prosperity in their new home.

An employer orientation session will be held virtually on March 18, 2022. If your organization is an employer who is interested, please register here: https://nscphila.org/hire-refugee.

To join the City’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Nationalities Service Center, please contact oia@phila.gov or EmploymentTeam@nscphila.org.

