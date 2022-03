Kids sure do grow up fast. In the blink of an eye, Singapore's first Giant Panda cub Le Le is taking his first steps into the Giant Panda Forest main exhibit at River Wonders. His official first day out on Thursday (March 10) was marked by the unveiling of his information board at the Giant Panda Forest. Le Le left the nursery with his mother, Jia Jia, who continued to watch over him attentively as he explored his new environment.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO