Disturbing videos show accused ‘sex cult’ abuser Larry Ray tackling, pinning victim

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Newly released videos show accused Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Larry Ray allegedly abusing two of his victims — including body-slamming one of them as she tells him she wants to kill herself.

The disturbing recordings emerged Tuesday in Ray’s ongoing sex-trafficking and extortion trial in Manhattan — just before the proceedings were cut short and the accused sadist was rushed out of court on a stretcher.

The first video shows Ray body-slamming one of his alleged victims, Felicia Rosario, to the ground and restraining her by holding his body weight over her in the kitchen area of an unspecified house.

Rosario, who is hysterical, repeatedly shouts to Ray that she wants to kill herself in the chilling clip, the video shows.

She also repeatedly professes her love for Ray as he pins her to the ground, the video shows.

“I love you, Larry. I want to get married still. I f–king love you, bitch,” she said, according to the video.

The second video shows Ray grilling another one of his alleged victims, Claudia Drury, as she cries and admits to supposedly harming his “website business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNnz6_0ehF1pUo00 Ray violently threw Felicia Rosario.SDNY https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8NCk_0ehF1pUo00
Ray used his size to overpower Felicia Rosario.SDNY https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLuQj_0ehF1pUo00 Ray used his body weight to hold Felicia Rosario down.SDNY

At the end of the video, Drury says she is jealous of the relationship Ray has with his daughter, Talia, who introduced her father to her friends at Sarah Lawrence College — the ones that prosecutors say ultimately came under his control.

“I wish that I had a relationship with you like you have with Talia with my dad, but I don’t, obviously,” Drury says in the recording.

“Do you try to hurt me because of that?” Ray asks.

View video


“It’s not jealousy. That’s not what it is,” Drury responds as she cries.

Prosecutors allege Ray physically and mentally abused a group of young people after meeting them at the Westchester County college in 2010.

One of his tactics included recording the victims making false confessions in which they admit to trying to poison him and to damage his property, the feds allege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUR3j_0ehF1pUo00
Ray is accused of forcing Claudia Drury into prostitution.SDNY https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CcrU_0ehF1pUo00 Prosecutors allege Ray physically and mentally abused his victims. SDNY

He’s also accused of forcing Drury into prostitution and raking in some $2 million in profit.

After the videos were played in court on Tuesday, Ray allegedly suffered a medical episode and was rushed out of the courthouse on a stretcher by FDNY medics.

His attorney, Marne Lenox, said earlier on Tuesday that he suffered a seizure at the Brooklyn jail where he is being held during the trial.

If convicted, Ray faces a maximum of life in prison.

