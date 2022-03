Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera has been busted for being an international pop star. The singer told Billboard on Wednesday that her daughter, 7-year-old Summer Rain, just discovered that her mom is famous. “She was like, ‘Mom, somebody asked me, ‘Is your mom famous?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know.'” Then, Summer turned the question on Aguilera. “Are you?” she asked. In that moment, Aguilera tried to figure out the best way to explain the word “famous” to her daughter. “It just means a lot of people might know who you are … and they come to hear...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO