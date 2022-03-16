Watch Now: Are companies as green as they seem?

If you want your fix of space launches today is your lucky day. NASA Spaceflight is streaming the launch of the Astra LV0009 rocket from Astra Space which will take three satellite payloads in Sun-synchronous orbit. This is a special polar orbit (going through the poles) that allows the satellites to pass over the same point of the planet at the same solar mean time throughout the year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO