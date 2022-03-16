ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary plaques mark historic West Side Theatre

By Bob McConnell
westsideconnect.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Rotary plaque was placed last week on the Westside Theatre building. This Art Deco theatre was built in 1940 by the Stephens and Hamm families. It opened in August 1940 with “The Boys From Syracuse.”. One of the first air conditioned public buildings on the West Side,...

