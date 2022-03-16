ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kallgren earns second NHL start, finds his way with Maple Leafs

NHL
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- Erik Kallgren did not know how to enter Scotiabank Arena when he was called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 10. Once the 25-year-old goalie was in, he had no trouble getting around the crease. Kallgren will make his second straight start for the Maple...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maples Leafs star Auston Matthews suspended for dirty hit on Sabres player

Things got a bit chippy for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their disappointing defeat against the Buffalo Sabres, during which they surrendered five goals. Star center Auston Matthews got into a scuffle with Buffalo defender Rasmus Dahlin during the third period, during which Matthews hit Dahlin with a cheapshot crosscheck to the head/neck area. After reviewing the incident, the NHL has suspended Matthews for two games.
NHL
NHL

Jagr congratulates Ovechkin after passed for third in NHL goals

WASHINGTON -- Jaromir Jagr offered his congratulations and, perhaps, a tongue-in-cheek warning to Alex Ovechkin after the Washington Capitals forward scored his 767th NHL goal to pass him for third in history on Tuesday. "Alex, 'The Great 8,' congratulations," Jagr said in a video posted on Twitter. "Now you've become...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
NHL

Boston Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 15, that the team has signed forward Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750. McLaughlin, 22, spent the last four seasons at Boston College, serving as the captain...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Dan Rosen
NHL

ARI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens close out their season series with the Coyotes tonight at the Bell Centre. It's the first Bobblehead Night presented by RONA of the season. This year, the organization is highlighting the 45th anniversary of the greatest team in NHL history, the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

FLAMES (36-16-7) vs. DEVILS (22-33-5) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360/West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (78) Goals - Elias Lindholm (30) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (56) Goals - Bratt (19)
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: No goals, no offense, bad result against Leafs

A 4-0 loss wasn't the way the Stars envisioned opening their four-game road trip. The power play came up empty, 5-on-5 scoring didn't happen and the Stars found themselves trailing by two goals midway through the first period. The Stars entered Tuesday's matchup one point behind Vegas for a playoff...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Tonight#Ahl#Scotiabank Arena#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Tvas#Sno#Bsso#Espn
The Hockey Writers

Colorado Avalanche Trade Deadline History

Although the franchise has only existed in its current form since the 1995-96 season, the Colorado Avalanche have facilitated their fair share of significant trade deadline maneuvers in the proceeding years. For the purposes of this article, any trades consummated within two weeks of a given season’s trade deadline are considered deadline deals. Now, let’s dig into the Avalanche’s five best, and worst, trade deadline deals of all time.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Ducks brace for more changes before NHL Trade Deadline after Manson move

NEW YORK -- The Anaheim Ducks are bracing for more changes before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline after defenseman Josh Manson was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Monday. "I don't want to say we've been ready...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Best NHL Trade Deadline acquisitions include Goring, Francis

Matteau, Noonan, Blake among others who made immediate impact on new team. The NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Monday and there is sure to be a flurry of activity prior, with teams in contention looking to bolster their offense, shore up their defense, or add goaltending depth.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. DEVILS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Wednesday. The Flames are back at home, taking on the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West and 360 will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Giroux's Iconic Flyers Impact

The longest-reigning captain in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux is a five-time winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers' Most Valuable Player. He's second in franchise history in points (900) and assists (609). He's eighth in goals (291). He's been a Hart Trophy finalist for NHL MVP (2013-14) and a fourth-place finisher in 2017-18.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Wrap Up Road Trip with 7-3 Loss in Winnipeg

Vegas heads home to host Panthers on Thursday night. The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-4) saw their road trip come to an end with a 7-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets (28-23-10) on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored late in...
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Poor puck management dooms Stars in shutout loss to Leafs

TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren added his name to the likes of Sam Montembeault, Filip Gustavsson, Scott Wedgewood and Charlie Lindgren on Tuesday. The rookie goalie made 35 stops and posted a 4-0 win in his first ever NHL start as the Toronto Maple Leafs pushed the Stars' current losing streak to three games, and kind of stole the show.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scene of the Cup, Gm 61: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) return to the scene of their triumphant 2017 Stanley Cup championship. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes, and a celebration on enemy ice ensued as the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators. The current Penguins have won two in a row as head coach Mike Sullivan had made significant changes to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
NHL

Jakub Dobeš is a freshman with senior confidence

MONTREAL -- You could say prospect Jakub Dobeš has had a great season in the collegiate ranks. As Ohio State's starting goaltender, Dobeš took home a slew of awards at the Big Ten Men's Hockey Award ceremony, including Goaltender of the Year, Co-Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Star, and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
OHIO STATE
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For St. Patrick's Day Game

VEGAS (March 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 16, plans for the team's game on St. Patrick's Day against the Florida Panthers. Vegas and Florida are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available here and the game is presented by Bridgestone.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy