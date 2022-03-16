ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney Has Gotten Caught in Marvel’s Web

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a young actor to do after they’ve had a year like Sydney Sweeney, starring in two hit HBO shows, becoming the industry’s new It girl, and getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend? Well, join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of course. That’s right, they caught another...

Variety

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web. S.J. Clarkson, known for her work on the darker Marvel series “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders,” which moved from Netflix to Disney Plus, has...
