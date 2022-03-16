Sydney Sweeney Has Gotten Caught in Marvel’s Web

Cohen wears Michael Kors dress and belt; Agent Provocateur corset; Manolo Blahnik shoes. In Catherine Cohen’s world, it can be glamorous to wear the same Lululemon leggings for five days in a row. It can be glamorous to meander across downtown Manhattan while streaming true-crime podcasts through an Apple Watch with a rhinestone band. Baths are glamorous, as is the idea of journaling. (“Not so much in practice.”) Likewise, there is intrinsic glamour to the idea of living in a cabin near the sea. The little bird lamp in Cohen’s living room is glamorous; really, anything with feathers. Cohen wants her apartment to feel like “a haunted library, but sexy and cozy,” the kind of place where someone might roast a chicken and throw a long, discursive dinner party. Even errands can be glamorous: “You can imagine someone looking at you and being like, ‘Look at that woman just like running her errands,’” Cohen tells me over a Zoom call in February. A woman running errands has her shit together. She has things to do. “It's like when you see someone holding a baguette, you're like, ‘What’s her story?’”

