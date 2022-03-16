Alabama police officer shoots estranged wife, kills self

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A northeast Alabama police officer who was on leave from work shot his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself, news outlets reported.

Stephen Miller, 46, was on leave from the Scottsboro Police Department when he shot the woman at a home in the city on Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Miller was later found dead at the home from what authorities described as a self-inflict gunshot wound. Amanda Miller, who was filing for divorce from Stephen Miller, was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, sister Laura Scarberry told WAFF-TV.

“It’s breaking my heart right now because I don’t know if she is going to live ...,” said Scarberry. The man had completed rehabilitation for alcohol and was returning to work for the police department, she said.

Neighbor Tim Smail said he heard the gunshots.

“I heard dogs howling when I took my trash out and I heard a series of gunfire and I also heard screaming,” said Smail. “(Police) responded fast and shut off all roads I just said a prayer.”