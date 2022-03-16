Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $34.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $190.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.7 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $740.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million for the fiscal first quarter.

