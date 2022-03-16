Athenex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Athenex Inc. (ATNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $199.8 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $120.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.14.

