Joanna Jedrzejczyk has given her thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. While she hasn’t competed inside the Octagon for over two years, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is still a pretty important factor to consider in the UFC’s strawweight division. The former champion is reportedly eyeing a return to the cage this summer, with the plan being for her to take on Zhang Weili in a rematch from their epic encounter at UFC 248.

UFC ・ 18 HOURS AGO