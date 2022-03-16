Warzone Players Discover Broken Exploit at Arsenal on Caldera

Fallout 3 is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time. More than this, it was important in popularizing the western RPG, or at least the modern western RPG. The game doesn't hold up very well, but it's still being played by Fallout fans. The only Fallout game since Fallout 3 to recreate its magic has been Fallout: New Vegas. While Fallout 4 is a decent game, it's not on the level of its predecessors, and Fallout 76 is a completely different game. This is partially why fans continue to play Fallout 3, because it's so good. And because of this, players continue to discover hidden and secret details in the 14-year-old game, or at least discover details that most players don't know about.

