ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone Players Discover Broken Exploit at Arsenal on Caldera

By Michael Grullon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new exploit has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, which is allowing players to get under the map and get plenty of unfair kills. There are a few issues throughout the new Caldera map, including many spots to camp easily and a lack of ability...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Elden Ring Players Discover Bizarre Cut Item

Players are still unlocking various secrets in "Elden Ring," the latest game by FromSoftware. Many players are going beyond the base game, using mods to uncover details abandoned in development or used for testing. For example, one gamer used mods to access a hidden area that suggested the game might introduce a PvP arena sometime in the future. Another hacker set their sights on circumventing anti-cheat software to expose faults in "Elden Ring" and hopefully make it better. And while hackers and modders are infiltrating the code of "Elden Ring," fans are breaking records and establishing impressive speed runs for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Top 5 Warzone Moments of All Time

The Call of Duty universe has had a pretty insane stretch of news related to it less than three months into 2022. From Microsoft striking a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly being in talks to make a Call of Duty movie, a Modern Warfare 2 reboot and a Warzone sequel being confirmed, and the series planning to skip an annual release for the first time since 2004, there's simply been a nauseating amount of headlines to stomach for COD fans so far this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Raven Software#Video Game#Warzone Pacific
Space.com

Mountain-size chunk of rock hiding under Japan is channeling earthquakes

An underground mountain-sized chunk of rock may be affecting paths of large earthquakes in southern Japan. The dense igneous rock, known as the Kumano pluton, is lurking about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) below the surface beneath Japan's Kii Peninsula. It sits in the crust of the continental Eurasian plate. Under this slab of continental crust, the oceanic Philippine plate is taking a dive toward the Earth's mantle, a process called subduction. New research suggests that the heavy pluton within the Eurasian plate changes the slope of that dive, forcing the Philippine plate down more steeply.
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Japan's 'Killing Stone' Cracks Open, Igniting Ancient Superstitions a Malevolent Spirit Has Been Released

Anyone familiar with the Japanese legend of Sessho-seki, or the “killing stone,” should be alarmed following reports earlier this week the volcanic rock has recently split in two. According to mythology, the rock traps the spirit of Tamamo-no-Mae, a deadly and immortal nine-tailed fox responsible for the collapse of dynasties and the deaths of thousands across Asia in ancient times.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Show Off Rebirth Money Glitch

Warzone players show off the broken money glitch which has plagued Caldera for some time, but now can be replicated in Rebirth Island. Developers have gone after money in Caldera, nerfing it heavily, contract glitches have given players more money than they could ever use. Or that's what we thought.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Caldera Tips in Warzone Pacific Season 2

Caldera has been out in Warzone for quite some time, and despite whether or not you like or dislike the map, there's perhaps nothing more rewarding to accomplish in the game than getting a dub there. Of course, the complaints about Caldera have been well-voiced since just about the start...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Player Aydan Publishes Best Long-Range Assault Rifle Build

Professional Call of Duty: Warzone player and content creator Aydan "Aydan" Conrad has released his latest build: a Carbine loadout meant for long-range combat. Aydan uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Mar. 6, addressing both the changes in the meta following the latest Warzone update⁠—and accompanying nerf to the popular Bren--and a misjudgment he had made. That's right⁠—even the professionals make mistakes, including Aydan who titled the video "I Was WRONG About the Cooper Carbine In WARZONE."
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

EA Files Patent Which Could Improve Server Stability for FIFA

A new patent has been approved for EA which could potentially improve online connections for some of the studio's games. A patent called "Providing video game content to an online connected game" was first filed by EA back in 2020. However, it was recently approved. According to the patent, the technology relies in machine learning to monitor a "request rate of requests to provide video game content."
FIFA
DBLTAP

New CoD Warzone Pacific Loadout Brings Back Bren Meta

Before nerfs, the Bren LMG was one of the most overpowered weapons available in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. It destroyed enemies in seconds and was able to carry users to victory over enemies with other weapons. However, after a previous update, the Bruen is no longer on top. Recently,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 3 Player Discovers Hidden Detail 14 Years Later

Fallout 3 is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time. More than this, it was important in popularizing the western RPG, or at least the modern western RPG. The game doesn't hold up very well, but it's still being played by Fallout fans. The only Fallout game since Fallout 3 to recreate its magic has been Fallout: New Vegas. While Fallout 4 is a decent game, it's not on the level of its predecessors, and Fallout 76 is a completely different game. This is partially why fans continue to play Fallout 3, because it's so good. And because of this, players continue to discover hidden and secret details in the 14-year-old game, or at least discover details that most players don't know about.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Blizzard Announces Overwatch 2 PVP Beta Coming Soon

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the Overwatch 2 PVP Beta will be coming soon and players are encouraged to sign up to participate. The announcement was made earlier today, Thursday, Mar. 10 on the verified Overwatch Twitter account. According to the announcement tweet, the beta will begin in April with "new heroes, maps and modes." Players can sign up through the linked OW2Beta webpage which is currently under maintenance at the time of writing—by design or by server traffic overload, we can't say for sure.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Anima Skins Release Date

Fans are looking to find out more about when the new League of Legends Anima skins release date is scheduled for. The Anima Squad skin line was revealed in the Season 2022 League of Legends live stream, where it received a lot of hype with the first glimpse of Battle Bunny Miss Fortune and Battle Bunny Prime Riven. So, while the last patch gave players adorable new bee skins, this skin line is expected to let gamers head into battle with high-tech armor, powerful warriors, and cute animals.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Where Are The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Trying to get your hands on the next Level Up Token in Fortnite? You'll probably want to know where The Ruins are. Some Fortnite players might have found themselves in need of a little boost when it comes to leveling up their battle pass. Fortunately, that's where the Level Up Tokens come in. Added as part of Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack, players who purchase this pack can complete special quests to gain 28 levels, alongside a bunch of cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Mobile Has Its Own Battle Pass and Cosmetics

In a rather unsurprising move, Apex Legends Mobile will have its own battle pass and cosmetics. The Apex Legends player base isn't too happy with this announcement, but it should have been expected. Respawn Entertainment is going to look to make money and creating a separate battle pass os the easiest way to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy