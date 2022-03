HooDoo was picked up as a stray in East Texas and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is about 3 years old and weighs 54 pounds. She is still learning basic manners but is very friendly. She does well with younger and smaller dogs. HooDoo loves affection and will lean into you for affection. Belly rubs are her favorite. She loves to go for car rides and gets into the car well. She is housebroken and effectively uses a dog door to go in and out of the house. She loves cheese! She will make an amazing addition to any family.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO