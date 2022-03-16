ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.5 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $140.8 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

