ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boost aid spending to help Ukraine, says Cameron

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODZ2i_0ehEzRcM00

Former prime minister David Cameron has lamented the cut in the UK’s aid budget and said the Government could do more to help Ukraine, as he defended his own relationship with the Kremlin.

Mr Cameron called on the Government to “get back” to dedicating 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to overseas aid, after it was cut to 0.5% last year.

He said the Cabinet should have a dedicated aid minister, who would be “100% dedicated” to the role.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to return the UK’s aid contributions to 0.7% by the end of this Parliament.

But Mr Cameron said: “Let’s do more on humanitarian aid. We achieved 0.7% of GDP in our aid payments. I’m sad we’ve got away from that. I hope we can get back there.

“Let’s – with the EU – lead the donor conference, lead the aid effort.

“Let’s have a dedicated aid minister in the Cabinet doing development. The Foreign Office ministers do a great job but it’d be good to have someone who’s 100% dedicated to humanitarian aid and development.”

He also said permanent Nato bases should be created in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Asked whether he had any regrets about his own time in office and the relationship he had with Moscow, Mr Cameron condemned the “feeble” Western response to Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008, and insisted by the time he was in No 10 and Moscow invaded Crimea in 2014 the response was stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaPzi_0ehEzRcM00
David Cameron and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland (Ben Stanstall/PA) (PA Wire)

But he said there had been “a sense that, look, you had to try and find a way of working with these people”.

Asked about a speech he gave at the State University of Moscow in 2011 where he said Britain and Russia would be “stronger together”, he said: “What I regret is in 2008, when I was leader of the opposition, when Russia effectively invaded Georgia, I went to Tbilisi to show solidarity with President Saakashvili. And if you look at the Western response to Georgia, it was feeble, there weren’t sanctions, there wasn’t pressure put in place.

“We should have done that in 2008 and we did behave differently in 2012 when Putin invaded Crimea, in 2014.”

He said by 2014 the UK was leading the effort on sanctions, adding: “When I think back to that time, you know, we were trying to persuade… I mean, the French at that stage were selling warships to the Russians.”

But he said when he entered No 10 “there was a sense that, look, you had to try and find a way of working with these people”.

“We had to work together over terrorism, we had to work together over climate change. We had to work together over banking regulations,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMNrU_0ehEzRcM00
Russian President Vladimir Putin waits for the arrival of then PM David Cameron ahead of a meeting at the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

“I thought we had to do business with Russia and its leadership, which at that time was more (Dmitry) Medvedev than Putin.”

He rejected any suggestion that Russian money in London or donations to the Conservative Party from Russian donors had influenced policy.

“If the argument is that somehow Russian investment in Britain, or very small numbers of Russians supporting the Conservative Party, somehow changed our policy, I would say that it’s complete nonsense,” he said.

Mr Cameron refused to be drawn on accusations against Boris Johnson regarding the elevation of Evgeny Lebedev to the House of Lords.

Mr Cameron said: “Look, that’s for the Prime Minister to explain and to defend.

“The Lords Appointments Commission is an important body. I always listened to it very carefully. But I’m not here to start throwing bricks at the Prime Minister at this moment.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia orders Ukrainians to lay down arms in besieged Mariupol

Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms on Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town. Ukraine has rejected the offer. The demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Democrats Unite To Slam Lindsey Graham for Calling for Putin’s Assassination

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday night fired off a tweet so irresponsible that it united Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Graham wrote that the “only” way out of the crisis in eastern Europe is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked, referring to the Roman politician who helped assassinate Julius Caesar, and to the German military officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler. “The only way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Cameron
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Evgeny Lebedev
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Humanitarian Aid#Conservative Party#Kremlin#Gni#Cabinet#Parliament#Eu#Foreign Office#Nato
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy