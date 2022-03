Inside Sales Associate at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors. Perry serves as an Inside Sales Associate for SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors. His role is primarily to support his advisor team in multifamily sales around the Pittsburgh area. Perry is a licensed real estate agent in Pennsylvania and holds a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing from Penn State University. Prior to joining the SVN team Perry worked in hotel management on Jersey shore for the previous five years.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO