If you're asking how to get GTA 5 Enhanced Version on PS5 and Xbox Series X, then you'll know that a new and improved version of the game is now available and may be looking for a smooth transition – especially if you've been playing the PS4 or Xbox One version of GTA 5 on your new-gen console for some time already. However, things aren't quite as simple as they could be, so if you're expecting a GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced free upgrade or just want to pick up the fancy new version then here's what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO