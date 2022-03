One of the best St. Patrick's Day treats just may be the mint milkshake, which was created and launched into popular culture by McDonald's as the Shamrock Shake® in 1967. According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake® was created by Hal Rosen, "a Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator who made the delicious, mint shake in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. It later debuted in select locations across the U.S. in 1970, and was an instant success."

