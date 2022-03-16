How do you make a sound on TikTok?
TIKTOK is a popular video-sharing app similar to Vine.
Users are able to add their own sounds to creations, or they can use sounds from previous videos.
How do you make a sound on TikTok?
To add your own sound to a TikTok video, users can record audio along with a new video.
The audio can then be edited using the side panels on the video creator.
Audio can be edited to be put in slow-mo, clipped, or given a voice effect.
Users are also able to do custom voiceovers on their videos.
To add a voiceover, simply press the "voiceover" on the side panel, available via the video-editing screen.
Also within the video-editing screen is an option to search through premade TikTok sounds and songs, which can be added to any video.
If there is any copyright infringement with a sound, TikTok will remove it from their server.
How do I get more views on TikTok?
There are a number of ways to increase your visibility on TikTok.
For prime optimization of the video-sharing app, users should remember to include the following with their videos:
- Hashtags: By including relevant hashtags with each post, others who watch videos with the same hashtag will likely see yours
- Captions: When writing a caption, make sure to try and keep it related to your video - this will help the algorithm know who to share the video with
- Keep it short: When a video is too long, many users often scroll past - keeping it between 10 and 60 seconds is practical
Comments / 0