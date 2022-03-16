ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do you make a sound on TikTok?

By Nina Clevinger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
TIKTOK is a popular video-sharing app similar to Vine.

Users are able to add their own sounds to creations, or they can use sounds from previous videos.

To add your own sound to a TikTok video, users can record audio along with a new video.

The audio can then be edited using the side panels on the video creator.

Audio can be edited to be put in slow-mo, clipped, or given a voice effect.

Users are also able to do custom voiceovers on their videos.

To add a voiceover, simply press the "voiceover" on the side panel, available via the video-editing screen.

Also within the video-editing screen is an option to search through premade TikTok sounds and songs, which can be added to any video.

If there is any copyright infringement with a sound, TikTok will remove it from their server.

How do I get more views on TikTok?

There are a number of ways to increase your visibility on TikTok.

For prime optimization of the video-sharing app, users should remember to include the following with their videos:

  • Hashtags: By including relevant hashtags with each post, others who watch videos with the same hashtag will likely see yours
  • Captions: When writing a caption, make sure to try and keep it related to your video - this will help the algorithm know who to share the video with
  • Keep it short: When a video is too long, many users often scroll past - keeping it between 10 and 60 seconds is practical

