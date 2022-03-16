ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technip Energies Pledges To Accelerate Hydrogen Production In India

By Paul Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnip Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding with Greenko ZeroC Private to explore green hydrogen opportunities in India. — Technip Energies has set its sights on developing green hydrogen projects in India together with Greenko ZeroC Private. The pair will explore green hydrogen project development opportunities across industries including refining,...

Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month

From April, three million barrels per day of Russian oil production could be shut in as sanctions take hold and buyers shun exports. That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, which added that the prospect of large-scale disruptions to Russian oil production is threatening to create a global oil supply shock.
Indian Researchers Create Electrocatalyst System for Energy-Efficient Hydrogen Production Using Electrolysis of Urea

Indian scientists have designed an electrocatalyst system for energy-efficient hydrogen production with the help of electrolysis of urea, which is helpful towards urea-based waste treatment with low-cost hydrogen production, an official statement said on Wednesday. The energy requirement for hydrogen production through water electrolysis can be reduced by 70% through...
Equinor Stops Trading Of Russian Oil And Oil Products

Following the announcement that Equinor has started the process to exit its projects in Russia, the company is also stopping trading in Russian oil. — Following the announcement that Equinor has started the process to exit its projects in Russia, the company decided to also stop trading in Russian oil.
ADNOC Awards $658MM Deals

The framework agreements take the total value of ADNOC's drilling-related framework deals and procurement awards to over $8.5 billion since November 2021. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced the award of framework agreements valued at $658 million (AED 2.4 billion). The deals are for cementing services as ADNOC...
Hydrogen-Electric Bus Utilizing Loop Energy’s Technology Launches in Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN) announces that Mobility & Innovation is launching its H2Bus, an 8-metre hydrogen-electric minibus. A launch event is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005335/en/. Mobility & Innovation, H2Bus powered...
NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Look For Higher Oil Prices and More Pain at the Pump

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at oil and pump price trends, the state of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the effect of sanctions on Russia and the rest of the world and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not...
Brent Oil Falls Below $100

Brent crude futures fell below $100 a barrel, swinging about $40 in little more than a week. The market has been rattled by a resurgence of virus cases in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and signs of progress in cease-fire talks between Ukraine and Russia. While concerns persist that disruption to Russian oil flows is squeezing an already tight market, OPEC and others have been quick to point out there is no shortage.
USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams

U.S. natural gas production risks busting at the seams with infrastructure constraints already impacting Northeast production and Permian constraints expected to appear in 2023. That’s what a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone on Tuesday stated, adding that, entering 2023, it may be necessary to throttle back production growth...
Cheaper Oil May Be Short Lived

Falling prices indicate the market has not fully realized the potential impact of lost Russian barrels on global supply, according to Rystad Energy. — The reprieve of cheaper oil may be short lived. That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil market analyst Louise Dickson, who said falling prices indicate...
Putin's power must be destroyed, German economy minister says

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed. "We should do everything we can to reduce Putin's power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, who is also German vice chancellor, told ARD television.
Oil Futures Continue Descent

Oil fell amid signals that Iran nuclear talks may resume, paving the way for more oil supply to come into the market while intensifying lockdowns in China introduced risks to global demand. Futures in New York declined for a second session and closed below $97 a barrel while Brent settled...
Louisiana LNG Terminal Granted Export License

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy will grant an export license to the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. This license will allow the Sabine Pass facility to increase the exportation...
Air Products to launch liquid hydrogen production plant in Arizona

The plant, which is expected to come onstream in 2023, will use two Thyssenkrupp nucera electrolyzers to produce gaseous hydrogen, which Air Products will convert to liquid hydrogen, also using advanced compression technology supplied through its strategic alliance with Baker Hughes to feed the liquefier. "The Arizona project is another...
Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on market volatility, inventory reports, high frequency trading and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and...
Crondall Energy Secures $1.3MM Loan From Boost

Crondall Energy has secured a loan of $1.3 million from Boost as it aims to expand its reach and look for new energy transition initiatives. — Offshore energy consulting firm headquartered in the UK Crondall Energy has secured funds that will enable it to boost its global reach and support its push in the energy transition sector. The company has secured a $1.3 million loan from the alternative lender Boost&Co.
Protruding Pt single-sites on hexagonal ZnInS to accelerate photocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Single-site cocatalysts engineered on supports offer a cost-efficient pathway to utilize precious metals, yet improving the performance further with minimal catalyst loading is still highly desirable. Here we have conducted a photochemical reaction to stabilize ultralow Pt co-catalysts (0.26"‰wt%) onto the basal plane of hexagonal ZnIn2S4 nanosheets (PtSS-ZIS) to form a Pt-S3 protrusion tetrahedron coordination structure. Compared with the traditional defect-trapped Pt single-site counterparts, the protruding Pt single-sites on h-ZIS photocatalyst enhance the H2 evolution yield rate by a factor of 2.2, which could reach 17.5"‰mmol"‰gâˆ’1 hâˆ’1 under visible light irradiation. Importantly, through simple drop-casting, a thin PtSS-ZIS film is prepared, and large amount of observable H2 bubbles are generated, providing great potential for practical solar-light-driven H2 production. The protruding single Pt atoms in PtSS-ZIS could inhibit the recombination of electron-hole pairs and cause a tip effect to optimize the adsorption/desorption behavior of H through effective proton mass transfer, which synergistically promote reaction thermodynamics and kinetics.
Russian Oil Company Calls for End to Armed Conflict

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years last month after Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. — Lukoil’s board of directors has called for the “soonest termination of the armed conflict” in a statement posted on the company’s website.
