Rain tonight, St. Patrick's Day sunshine

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog along with few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Comments / 0