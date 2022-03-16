Rain tonight, St. Patrick's Day sunshine

Our forecast is a little bit unlucky this morning, but our luck will turn around later today! The big headline to start your St. Patrick's Day is very dense fog across North Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM as visibilities remain under a half mile in many locations. Plan on extra time heading to work and school and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars around you on the road. The fog should lift by mid-morning and lingering clouds will continue to filter out through the day. High temperatures are in the low 70s this afternoon and we will stay dry.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO