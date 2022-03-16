ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain tonight, St. Patrick's Day sunshine

Cover picture for the articlePockets of heavy rain tonight,...

First Alert Forecast: brighter, warmer St. Patrick’s Day; storms return tonight, early Friday

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog along with few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Foggy start to St. Patrick's Day, two rounds of heavy rain and storms Friday

Our forecast is a little bit unlucky this morning, but our luck will turn around later today! The big headline to start your St. Patrick's Day is very dense fog across North Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM as visibilities remain under a half mile in many locations. Plan on extra time heading to work and school and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars around you on the road. The fog should lift by mid-morning and lingering clouds will continue to filter out through the day. High temperatures are in the low 70s this afternoon and we will stay dry.
Rain possible on St. Patrick's Day in south-central Pennsylvania

Temperatures continue to climb today and tomorrow, and we could also get some rain later this week in south-central Pennsylvania. If you liked yesterday's weather, it will be even warmer today!. Highs reach 64 under partly sunny skies. Highs will hit the mid-60s Wednesday. Showers return on St. Patrick's Day.
