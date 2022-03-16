ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHOTOS: 11 celebrities who are Packers fans

By Thomas Neumann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dS95b_0ehEx2oG00
(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

The Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s flagship franchises.

With a national fan base and a storied history dating back more than a century, the Packers boast 13 league championships, including four in the Super Bowl era.

Current Packers such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones rank among the best players in the NFL, and fans won’t soon forget the team’s superstars of yesteryear, such as Brett Favre, Bart Starr and LeRoy Butler.

So it should come as no surprise that the Packers have lured myriad celebrities onto their bandwagon over the years.

With that in mind, Packers Wire compiles a gallery of the team’s celebrity fans below.

Lil Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCnsj_0ehEx2oG00
Rap star Lil Wayne addresses the crowd during the NFC divisional playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Although Lil Wayne grew up in New Orleans, the superstar rapper bleeds green and yellow, having become a Packers fan as a youth during the 1990s.

“The Packers are the team I have favored to go to the Super Bowl every year,” he said on ESPN’s “First Take” in 2015. “I’m a very, very big Green Bay Packers fan.”

In the same ESPN interview, he explained that his father attended the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI victory at the Louisiana Superdome and brought home Packers cups, towels and paraphernalia.

Weezy has been a fan of the Pack ever since.

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster hails from Los Angeles, but she professed her Packers fandom on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show in 2016, explaining that she jumped onto the bandwagon because she liked the uniforms and has a friend who’s a Green Bay fan.

“I really watch every weekend,” Foster explained to O’Brien. “I think I like the rituals of it. I like the outfits and the face painting and all that stuff.”

Anthony Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1NgQ_0ehEx2oG00
NBA star Anthony Davis looks on before the NFC divisional playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NBA star Anthony Davis grew up in Chicago, but his NFL allegiance lies to the north of the Windy City. Davis explained in 2020 that he didn’t have a favorite NFL team until he entered the NBA and fellow players urged him to pick a team. Since he was acquainted with some Packers players, he became a Green Bay fan.

Davis has attended Packers games, and he brought Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee to Lambeau Field for the team’s playoff game against Seattle in January 2020.

Ellen DeGeneres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs2pE_0ehEx2oG00
Television star Ellen DeGeneres hugs Packers tight end Jimmy Graham before the Packers’ game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Media personality and actress Ellen DeGeneres grew up in the New Orleans area, but she often has spoken of her support for the Packers on her popular talk show.

She’s counts Aaron Rodgers as a friend and also has hosted former Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews III on her show.

DeGeneres wasn’t afraid to cheer for the Packers at AT&T Stadium in 2019, even though she and spouse Portia de Rossi were guests of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family.

Justin Timberlake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpLOH_0ehEx2oG00
Aaron Rodgers and Justin Timberlake present the award for Best Male College Athlete at the ESPY Awards on July 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Pop music icon and actor Justin Timberlake hails from Memphis, Tennessee, but Packers fandom knows no boundaries.

Timberlake has said that he became of Packers fan in the 1990s because of star quarterback Brett Favre, and he also embraces the fact that the Packers are the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.

“You’ve got to respect a team that the city owns,” Timberlake told NFL Network in 2017. “I don’t care who you love, if you get a chance to go to Lambeau and watch a game, you’ve got to do it.”

Harry Styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wDw0_0ehEx2oG00
Harry Styles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Timberlake isn’t the only pop star who roots for the Packers. Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has publicly discussed his fondness for the Pack on many occasions. He has explained that a friend whom he used to stay with in Los Angeles is a native of Appleton, Wisconsin, and turned him on to watching Green Bay games. Styles also has a Packers logo tattooed on his left biceps.

Chris Farley

The late comedic actor Chris Farley often was identified with the rival Bears because of his recurring appearances as a Chicago superfan on “Saturday Night Live.”

In reality, he was a Madison native who attended Marquette University and rooted for the Packers.

In the clip above, Farley delivered an emphatic soliloquy of devotion to the Packers, the state of Wisconsin and its famed dairy industry. The epic rant came as he was a surprise guest on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in 1997 with Packers players Edgar Bennett, Sean Jones and Andre Rison on hand as well.

Steve Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX0oc_0ehEx2oG00
Steve Miller performs outside Lambeau Field to kick off the start of the Packers’ 100th season on Sept. 8, 2018. (Green Bay Press-Gazette photo / USA TODAY Network)

Venerable rock guitarist Steve Miller is a mainstay on vintage rock radio, with such classics as “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner.” He’s also a Milwaukee native and University of Wisconsin alum who cheers for the Packers.

The Steve Miller Band famously played at Lambeau Field to help commemorate the franchise’s 100th season in September 2018.

Brian Baumgartner

Actor Brian Baumgartner, best known for his longtime role as Kevin Malone on “The Office,” is yet another celebrity cheesehead. The team brought him to Green Bay for some hijinks during the bye week last season.

Watch the clip above for the team’s Lambeau-themed spoof of “The Office” starring Baumgartner.

Matt Kenseth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlJAW_0ehEx2oG00
Brett Favre signs a jersey for NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth before a game against the Eagles on Nov. 10, 2003, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth is a Packers fan who grew up in the Madison area and kept his football allegiance close to home.

Of course, Sunday is a workday for NASCAR drivers and crews. That presents a problem if you’re also an NFL fan. Kenseth once explained how he navigated the schedule conflict — for years, he would record the games and watch on Sunday nights. He would be careful to avoid any media where he might see the score, and people around him knew not to spoil the secret.

Tony Shalhoub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtQL5_0ehEx2oG00
Tony Shalhoub addresses the crowd during the game between the Packers and Lions at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2010. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

We conclude our list of celebrity Packers fans with a native son, actor Tony Shalhoub, who grew up in Green Bay during the Vince Lombardi era. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star is lucky enough to have eight season tickets, handed down from his father just like his Packers fandom.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams reportedly gives Packers an ultimatum

It has widely been assumed that Davante Adams will be back with the Green Bay Packers next season now that Aaron Rodgers has committed to the team, but the situation sounds a bit complicated. The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams after agreeing to an extension with Rodgers. That...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Cutting Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers wants to get the band back together, but the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to keep everyone. The Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. Smith was going to have a cap number of $27.6 million this upcoming season. Green Bay couldn’t find away around the numbers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams’ stern message to Packers about franchise tag

The 2022 NFL free agency kicks off on Wednesday, March 16 and already the league has been filled with nonstop action. However, for the Green Bay Packers, things could be put in a tough spot regarding Davante Adams. If the front office can’t figure it out soon, Green Bay could be without their superstar wide receiver.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Brian Baumgartner
The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is Packers' salary-cap situation following Monday?

The Green Bay Packers made three significant salary-cap-related moves on Monday: an extension for outside linebacker Preston Smith and releases for outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner. Altogether, the Packers saved around $25.5 million on the salary cap in three moves. Offsetting some of the savings...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Rant Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is trending for what he said about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Sunday. Wilbon went off on Durant and Irving following the Nets win over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Irving was unable to play in Sunday’s game at Barclays Center,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Wire#Espn#The Louisiana Superdome
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Rips Aaron Rodgers Over Contract

Rodgers has signed a three-year extension worth $150 million. Yes, you read that right. Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum ripped Rodgers for being “selfish” and taking so much money during ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning. “If we’re comparing [Rodgers’ contract] to Tom Brady, he’s still selfish...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fantasypros.com

Za'Darius Smith released by Packers

Za'Darius Smith has officially been released by the Green Bay Packers after some speculation. Having a $27.6 million cap hit was always going to be difficult to keep as Green Bay manages the Rodgers, Adams, and other contract situations. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith will now be one...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Significant Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple superstars in the passing game, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Why not add another?. The Chiefs are rumored to have major interest in trading for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who’s been given permission to seek out a trade after the Browns acquired Amari Cooper.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

86K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy