Former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith returning to Baltimore on 4-year deal with Ravens

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who was released by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, is returning to Baltimore on a multi-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Smith, 29, spent three seasons in Green Bay after signing a $66 million deal in 2019. He was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

Per Schefter, Smith’s deal with the Ravens is for four years and at least $35 million, with a max value of $50 million, hinting at a heavily-incentivized contract structure.

If healthy, Smith could be a steal for the Ravens.

After creating 18.5 sacks and 52 quarterback hits over his first four seasons in Baltimore, Smith turned into a legitimate star with the Packers. He produced 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits between the 2019 and 2020 seasons before missing all but one game in 2021 with a back injury. He was a two-time Pro Bowler (2019-20) and a second-team All-Pro (2020) while with the Packers.

Smith was scheduled to have a cap number of almost $28 million in 2022, so the Packers were all but forced to release him to save almost $15 million on the cap.

Smith going back to the AFC is a win for the Packers, especially with former defensive assistants Mike Pettine and Mike Smith now coaching in Minnesota with the Vikings.

The Packers played the Ravens in Baltimore last season and won’t face the AFC North foe again until the 2023 season at the earliest.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davante Adams chose Raiders QB Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers, but would anyone else do the same?

When the Raiders acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Packers in a stunning trade, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, and rightfully so. Las Vegas saw the AFC West load up like never before, potentially leaving the Raiders in the dust. The Adams trade makes them immediate contenders to win the division and perhaps even reach the Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

