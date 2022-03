It’s officially March, and I’m not sure about you, but I’m feeling intense #girlpower in the air! Women are shown extra love in March with International Women’s Day on March 8 and the entire month dedicated to Women’s History Month. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias and the theme for Women’s History Month is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” honoring the women who are front-line workers and caregivers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

