The Democratic Party Has Unveiled A New Proposal For The Fourth Stimulus Check

By Robert Sandman
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

1.The new legislation would impose a levy on the country’s top oil companies. 2.The funds would be used to support quarterly stimulus payments to households in the United States. 3.Gas costs in some regions have risen to $4.35 per gallon, prompting the new legislation. Democrats introduced a plan...

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

