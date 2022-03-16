Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend
Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend. The decision has left many Hoosiers stranded all throughout the country, and...www.953mnc.com
Allegiant Airlines is canceling several flights to and from South Bend. The decision has left many Hoosiers stranded all throughout the country, and...www.953mnc.com
Sometimes love ones need you and they don’t always live close by in the same town, south bend has always gone to Florida and Arizona for cheep affordable prices well they really should come out and say it there raising there prices, and the air lines I do not believe has a shortage of captains that fly the planes or people to work for them! It’s GAS people admit it don’t lie!
Comments / 3