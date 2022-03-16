ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Mattar Law Offices – Driver safety campaign for new drivers

WKBW-TV
 4 days ago

How well do you think you would do if you had to take a driver’s test today? There are some tricky questions in that test. Car accident attorney William Mattar launches a safety campaign for new drivers. Megan Lederhouse, outreach coordinator at William Mattar says it is not a coincidence that...

www.wkbw.com

The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Rideshare Safety: Tips To Stay Safe As Both A Driver And A Rider

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The death of Christi Spicuzza has raised a lot of questions about ridesharing and safety. This morning, we’re talking to a rideshare driver as well as a safety expert about what both drivers and riders need to know. So, where to start? How about how to stay safe when ordering rideshare. It begins with how to sign up for the service. Understanding that ridesharing drivers are trying to stay safe, as well, when you list your name on your app, use your full name, not an initial. “For somebody who only has a letter to their name...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Tenstreet takes safety management on the road, saving drivers time and money

There has been a surge in nuclear verdicts – or jury judgements awarding penalties over $10 million – against trucking companies in recent years. Over the past decade, out-of-control nuclear verdicts jumped from $2 million to $22 million, instilling fear in carriers driving up insurance costs for companies with even the safest track records.
CARS
