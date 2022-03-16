ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cynthia McWilliams calls Samuel Jackson an icon and a joy to be around

By Monica Cooper
CW33 NewsFix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCynthia McWilliams talked about her new show “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.”...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Samuel L. Jackson never gave up on ‘Ptolemy Grey’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Samuel L. Jackson has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the entertainment galaxy with work ranging from playing Nick Fury in a multitude of Marvel movies to his being part of the “Star Wars” franchise. His movies have earned billions of dollars at the box office. Despite all […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Extra

Samuel L. Jackson’s Hilarious Baby Advice

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the best-selling novel. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jackson, who offered some baby advice to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Ethan.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even lower when a teenage orphan, Robyn (played by Fishback), is assigned to care for him. The two form an unshakable bond as he undergoes a treatment that might improve his mental state, which leads them on a journey that reveals shocking truths and allows Robyn to chart a path to her future.
MOVIES
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Jackson
Person
Cynthia Mcwilliams
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

Samuel L. Jackson Reacts To Not Being 'Actor With Most Onscreen Profanity'

Samuel L. Jackson reacts to Jonah Hill being ranked the “Actor With Most Onscreen Profanity.”. Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s heavyweights and to call him booked and busy would be an understatement. Samuel has jobs on jobs from commercials, to voice-over acting, to being in the biggest franchise in Hollywood playing director Nick Fury for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson has even secured his own show for Disney+ playing Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion series that has yet to receive a release date.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown

There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Victoria Advocate

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!. Samuel L. Jackson - who has appeared in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects as Nick Fury - has confessed he actually prefers to read DC Comics over Marvel stories because he grew up reading the adventures of those superheroes.
ENTERTAINMENT
CW33 NewsFix

Aisha Dee talks about her new movie ‘Sissy’

Aisha Dee shared details about her new thriller “Sissy.” She also talked about her love for music and where she likes to write and record her songs. “Sissy” will be out in theaters later this year. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Samuel L. Jackson Wants to Return As Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson is still seeking a return to the role of Mace Windu in a Star Wars project. Jackson, who played the Jedi Master in the prequel trilogy, was on the Happy Confused Sad Podcast and discussed his role in the franchise, noting that he has discussed the idea of a return with Bryce Dallas Howard.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Bond After Lisa Bonet Wears Wedding Ring: ‘Ride or Die’

A beautifully blended brood! Several days after Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa showcased their enduring friendship. "Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” crooner, 57, captioned an Instagram photo with the Aquaman star, 42, on Saturday, March 19, of the pair riding motorcycles. Kravitz was married to […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy