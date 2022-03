Founder and CEO of IntelliShift, leader in connected fleet and safety operations. There are two different ways one could look at the current state of fleet and safety management. On one hand, leaders are struggling to recruit and retain the next generation of drivers, all while rising costs and fewer new, available vehicles are disrupting operations. On the other hand, however, advances in fleet and safety technology are transforming the industry at a foundational level. Tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics are maturing at an incredible rate, driving efficiency and growth among fleets large and small. It's a fascinating, unique moment in time—with challenges and opportunities colliding in ways never before seen.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO