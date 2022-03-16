ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Republican candidates for Colorado governor share policy goals as state assembly approaches

By Sara Wilson
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
Eight Republican gubernatorial candidates shared largely similar viewpoints during a lengthy debate Tuesday evening, just under a month before the Colorado party’s state assembly to select candidates to appear on the primary ballot.

The event, sponsored by the El Paso County Republican Women, featured candidates Zach Burck, Laurie Clark, Jack Dillender, Jeff Fry, Heidi Ganahl, Darryl Gibbs, Greg Lopez and Danielle Neuschwanger.

Ganahl continued to tout her record of statewide electoral success as evidence of her qualifications. The “mom on a mission,” as she calls herself, was elected to the University of Colorado Board of Regents in 2016. She and Greg Lopez, who is the former mayor of Parker, are the only Republican candidates who have held elected office.

“While I respect the other candidates, there are stark differences between us, the primary one being … I won statewide just a few years ago and I’ll do it again this fall,” Ganahl told the crowd of a few hundred at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.

The debate questions covered the typical Republican hot topics, such as how to strengthen law enforcement, how to lift up rural voices and which curriculum is appropriate in schools.

Responding to a question about the biggest economic issues Colorado faces, both Lopez and Neuschwanger said they would support increased oil and gas operations. Gas prices are surging worldwide due to disruption of the global oil supply as Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine .

“First and foremost, we need to bring back operations, which we can do through geothermal drilling and partner with the clean energy people on this to get our operations back. Once operations are back, we lift the permitting processes and we bring oil and gas back to Colorado forever,” Neuschwanger said.

Colorado oil producers are currently sitting on 3,000 approved drilling permits , though industry leaders have indicated that ramped up operations in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis are unlikely.

Lopez and Ganahl also expressed support for small businesses. Lopez said he would remove “all the current regulations that are choking small businesses.”

“Those are the things that the governor can do,” he said. “Small business is the heart and soul of every community. If you do not have small business, you do not have a community. Right now, they are ripping apart our fabric as it pertains to our main streets.”

Abortion bill draws criticism

Candidates also faced a question about abortion, and they all described themselves as “pro-life” in their answers. The Colorado House of Representatives passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act on March 14 to codify reproductive rights, including abortion, into law. Lopez said he spoke during public testimony at a committee hearing against the bill. Ganahl submitted written testimony.

Historic debate on Colorado abortion rights results in bill advancing to final House vote

“I am disgusted and heartbroken that we are going to have one of the most radical legislative pieces of abortion bills in the country here in Colorado,” Ganahl said. She has been quiet so far on the campaign trail about her anti-abortion stance but made similar comments during a March 8 candidate forum in Douglas County.

“This is not what the people of Colorado want,” she said Tuesday. “As a mom, I know that other moms are not OK with this. I don’t think they understand what is going on at the Capitol right now, and I agree that we should absolutely put this forward to the voters.”

Lopez said that the bill is “indication that we have lost our moral compass in Colorado” and also wants to put the question to voters.

“As governor, I’m going to rally the people and we’re going to put this on the ballot to make sure the people truly understand what they want Colorado to do,” he said.

The candidates were asked about what it means to be a “conservative Republican,” and also about how to court the state’s unaffiliated voters, who do not label themselves and could sway towards middle-of-the-road politics.

They all mostly explained that conservatism has to do with defending the Constitution and spoke about preserving personal rights, rather than the traditional Republican viewpoint of limited government and less spending.

“I am tired of Republicans who go along to get along because it is easy, and they are too afraid to stand up when times get difficult. I don’t think I would die for my party, but I would die defending the Constitution,” Neuschwanger said.

Ganahl said that as a conservative, she will trust her constituents to make their own decisions about their life, family, health and education.

In other notable answers from the night, Neuschwanger said she would designate all Colorado law enforcement personnel as immigration agents, Lopez suggested using the mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus model to deliver health care services to rural veterans, and Fry indicated he wanted to double the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Republican’s state assembly will be held on April 9 in Colorado Springs. Candidates have two ways to get on the primary ballot: either through the assembly process or by petitioning. Ganahl is the only candidate to submit a petition to the secretary of state’s office , but the office has yet to determine if those signatures are sufficient.

Ganahl leads the Republican candidates in fundraising with approximately $650,000 in total contributions. Lopez reports approximately $69,000 in contributions and Neuschwanger has reported approximately $50,000, according to campaign finance reports.

A February poll conducted by the Global Strategy Group , which largely serves Democratic clients, found Neuschwanger outperforming Ganahl in a head-to-head race against Polis by three percentage points.

The primary election will be on June 28 and the general election will be on Nov. 8.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. on March 17 to reflect that Heidi Ganahl submitted written testimony during the committee hearing for the Reproductive Health Equity Act, and did not speak during public testimony. The reporter made the error.

Colorado Newsline

Seeing disparities in missing person cases, lawmakers seek changes

To some people with missing loved ones, it’s painfully obvious how much more attention from media and law enforcement is paid to white women who disappear, as compared with Black people, Indigenous people and other people of color. Older people who go missing, as well as those from LGTBQ communities, also get overlooked compared with […] The post Seeing disparities in missing person cases, lawmakers seek changes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invoked the Pearl Harbor attacks ahead of World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while urging the United States to do more to stop the Russian war against his country.  During the speech, delivered virtually to members of Congress in an auditorium on Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy […] The post Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FOREIGN POLICY
Colorado Newsline

Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. On mountain peaks scattered across Colorado, machines are set up to fire chemicals into the clouds in attempts to generate snow. The process is called cloud seeding, and as global temperatures rise, more countries and drought-troubled states are using it in sometimes desperate efforts to modify the weather. […] The post Cloud seeding might not be as promising as drought-troubled states hope appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin.  The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition from communities and […] The post VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding.  Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado abortion rights bill advances after 14-hour hearing

Emotionally charged witness testimony on a bill to enshrine the fundamental right to an abortion in Colorado law stretched into the early morning hours Thursday, as snow blanketed the Capitol grounds. House Bill 22-1279, which sponsors titled the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” brought hundreds to weigh in on reproductive rights potentially jeopardized by the U.S. […] The post Colorado abortion rights bill advances after 14-hour hearing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

To build a better America, ensure everyone who needs health care can get it

Five years ago, I walked into a doctor’s office with a nagging cough and walked out with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. The human response to that news is “how can I survive this?” But for too many Americans the question is “how can I pay for this?” I was lucky. As a small business […] The post To build a better America, ensure everyone who needs health care can get it appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
HEALTH
Colorado Newsline

Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits

For the second time in 10 days, a major Colorado oil producer told shareholders that it’s unlikely to ramp up production amid skyrocketing global energy prices, promising instead to funnel much of the additional cash flow into investors’ pockets. Speaking on an earnings call Wednesday, Civitas Resources chairman and CEO Ben Dell told investors that […] The post Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

